Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $696,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 994.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1,103.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 496,561 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $53,712,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2,702.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 335,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,042,000 after purchasing an additional 323,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $154.43. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

