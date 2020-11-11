Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $697,000 Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,242,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,406,000 after buying an additional 5,819,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,929,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after buying an additional 828,414 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,023,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after buying an additional 432,672 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 552,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 278,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 456,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 254,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th.

EQC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

