Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $742,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,600. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

