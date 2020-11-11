Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 193,677 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,101,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,224,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 332,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 117,941 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

