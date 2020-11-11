Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $605,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

