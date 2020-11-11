Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 293.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

GPC stock opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

