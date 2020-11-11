Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,486 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,034,000 after purchasing an additional 544,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,858,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

NYSE EVRG opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

