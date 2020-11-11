Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

