Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 44.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,459 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 21.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in International Paper by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 688,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Paper by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 841,136 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.