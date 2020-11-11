Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $4,425,307.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,419,930. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

