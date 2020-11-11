Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 33,418 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,209,598.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,031,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,216,276.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

