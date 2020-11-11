Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 681,158 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 302,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.84.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

