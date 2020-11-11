Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,927 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

