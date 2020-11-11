Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,787 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,786 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

NYSE BR opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $153.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,602 shares of company stock worth $43,838,761 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

