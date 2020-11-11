Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

