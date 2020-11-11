Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Datadog by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 562.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Datadog by 216.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,157,000 after acquiring an additional 402,457 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,630.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 51,671 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $4,301,094.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $249,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $432,857.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,368,884 shares of company stock worth $136,353,674. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.82.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

