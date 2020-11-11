Damme Alexandre Van Acquires 13,849,315 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.