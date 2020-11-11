Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.47.

DDOG opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4,630.00 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 51,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $4,301,094.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,368,884 shares of company stock valued at $136,353,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

