Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $93.05 and last traded at $94.89. 3,421,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,332,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

Specifically, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total transaction of $33,557,042.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,368,884 shares of company stock valued at $136,353,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,630.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

