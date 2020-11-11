Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lowered to Neutral at Longbow Research

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of PLAY opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $445,009 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

