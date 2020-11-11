David A. Beitel Sells 9,150 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $941,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,211.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Z. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 90.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

