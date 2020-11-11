David B. Weinberg Sells 100,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,360,000 after buying an additional 1,446,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.