David Powers Sells 34,045 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,794,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, David Powers sold 13,164 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32.

NYSE:DECK opened at $251.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $285.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,395,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.78.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.