DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DaVita by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at $175,278,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

