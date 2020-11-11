Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.70. Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 797,494 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) Company Profile (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

