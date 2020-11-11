DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

