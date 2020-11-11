DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Trading 12.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded up 12.4% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA traded as high as $54.99 and last traded at $51.40. 2,372,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,921,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,156,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,726,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,856,000 after buying an additional 687,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 216.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 595,538 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -230.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

