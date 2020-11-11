Despegar.com (DESP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of ($9.73) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

