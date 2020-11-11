Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

