Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.85 ($10.41).

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €7.06 ($8.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.09. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

