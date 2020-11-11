Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.90 ($51.65).

DPW opened at €38.54 ($45.34) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post AG has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.56.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

