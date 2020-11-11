Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.96% from the stock’s current price.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.89 ($58.69).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

ETR DLG opened at €33.54 ($39.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €36.52 and its 200 day moving average is €37.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19.

About Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.