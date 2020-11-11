Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Up 31% After Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price shot up 31% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $32.40. 10,930,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 3,445,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

