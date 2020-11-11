Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.35. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,635 shares of company stock worth $1,465,887 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,343,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 463,769 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 93,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

