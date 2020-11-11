Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.61

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and traded as high as $21.05. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 3,291,331 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

