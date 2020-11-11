Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of DPUKY stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.04.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

