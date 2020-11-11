Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Jon Marshall Mahan Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $115,920.00.

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

DGICA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 45,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Donegal Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Donegal Group by 575.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

