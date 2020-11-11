Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.58 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $424.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $32,295.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $669,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,401.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 283,667 shares of company stock worth $4,201,088 and have sold 172,607 shares worth $2,546,039. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 45,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

