Douglas S. Sharp Sells 4,024 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NSP opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

