Dream Industrial REIT to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$59.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Dream Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

