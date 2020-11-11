Drew Burks Sells 2,500 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Drew Burks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $310,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,166.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $128.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

