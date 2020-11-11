Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 218.67. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $8.32.

Separately, Dundee Securities increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

