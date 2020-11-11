Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (DPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) to post earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock opened at C$8.54 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total value of C$458,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,010.

DPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

