Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $106.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DNKN. William Blair downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

