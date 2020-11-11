Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 million. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

