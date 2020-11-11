e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 8.6% Following Earnings Beat

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s share price rose 8.6% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 1,545,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 876,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $75,838.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,031.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $117,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,408. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 539,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 916,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $46,546,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 302,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

