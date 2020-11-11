E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.96 ($12.90).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.38 ($11.03) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.72.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

