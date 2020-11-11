Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,493,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 158,849 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 130,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $390.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

