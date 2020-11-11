Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $385,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $1,256,425. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.