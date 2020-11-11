Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Mark J. Costa Sells 7,938 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $716,245.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE EMN opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 128,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 26.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.